FG plans national ICT park, exhibition centre in Abuja

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA—Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu, yesterday, said the Federal Government planned to build a national ICT park and exhibition centre in Abuja soon.

The minister said it was part of government’s preparation for the 4th Industrial Revolution, which is predicted to happen globally in the near future.

Adebayo said this in Abuja when he received a delegation from Digital Africa, which paid him a courtesy visit in his Office.

He noted that the establishment of the centre will encourage investment in the ICT sector and complement the proposed ICT university which will also produce the required skilled manpower for Africa to partake in the 4th Industrial Revolution.

The post FG plans national ICT park, exhibition centre in Abuja appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

