FG presents Saraki’s statement before CCT
The Federal Government presented before the Code of Conduct Tribunal in Abuja a statement made by the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in 2013. The prosecution, led by Mr. Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), tendered the statement in Saraki’s ongoing trial on 16 charges of false asset declaration and breach of Code …
