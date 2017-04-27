Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG presents Saraki’s statement before CCT

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government presented before the Code of Conduct Tribunal in Abuja a statement made by the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in 2013. The prosecution, led by Mr. Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), tendered the statement in Saraki’s ongoing trial on 16 charges of false asset declaration and breach of Code …

The post FG presents Saraki’s statement before CCT appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.