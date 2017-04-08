Pages Navigation Menu

FG protests against killing of Nigerian in South Africa

Posted on Apr 8, 2017

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday protested against the killing of a Nigerian, Mr Rasaq Ajao, in Polokwane, Limpopo Province,  :South Africa on Thursday. Amb. Olushola Enikaonolaiye, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement in Abuja, urged South African authorities to assume their responsibilities in taking proactive measures to prevent such incident.…

