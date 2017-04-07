FG reconstitutes boards of agencies, parastatals in education ministry

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the boards of 19 agencies and paratatals under the Federal Ministry of Education for a period of four years.

Mrs Chinenye Ihuoma, Director of Press in the ministry, made this known in a statement issued and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Ihuoma said the President took into cognizance provisions of the respective legislation with respect to composition, competence, credibility, integrity, federal character and geo-political spread.

She said those appointed are Prof. Ayo Banjo, National Universities Commission (NUC), Mr Emeka Nwajiuba, Tertiary Education Trust Fund( TETFund) and Dr Ekaete Okon, National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA).

Others are Dr Mahmud Mohammed, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Prof. Zainab Alkali, National Library of Nigeria and Dr Abubakar Saddiq, National Examination Council (NECO).

Also, Dr Gidado Akko, National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education (NMEC), Prof. Gidado Tahir, National Commission for Normadic Education (NCNE) and Prof. Leonard Karshima, National Business and Technical Education (NABTEB) made the list.

Prof. Adamu Baikie Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Maigari Dingyadi, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) and Malam Kaka Yale, National Teachers’ Institute (NTI).

Prof. Buba Bajoga, National Mathematical Centre (NMC), Dr. Emmanuel Ndukwe Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and Chief N. N Nnabuchi National Institute of Nigerian Languages (NINLAN).

Mr Paul Unongo, Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) and Prof. Saliba Mukoro, Nigerian French Language Village (NFLV).

Others are Prof. Modupe Adelabu, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and Prof. O Oladusi Nigerian Arabic Language Village (NALV).

She said the Boards, consisting of the Chairmen and Members, would be inaugurated on a date to be announced soon.

The post FG reconstitutes boards of agencies, parastatals in education ministry appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

