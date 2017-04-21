FG reconstitutes governing boards of 25 federal polytechnics

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the governing boards of all the 25 Federal Polytechnics in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the governing boards of all the 25 Federal Polytechnics in the country.

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, made this known in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

Adamu said the boards are statutorily responsible for the governance and overall policy formulation for the Institutions concerned.

He said in making the appointments of the Chairpersons and Members of the respective Boards, the President, apart from ensuring geopolitical spread, was also guided by the stipulated requirements for such appointments.

He said the appointement was in line with was contained in each of the Acts establishing various institutions.

He added that each of the appointees was required to, among others, posses a minimum of a National Diploma and be a person of impeccable integrity with a strong commitment to technical education.

According to him, the affected Polytechnics and their respective Chairmen are as follows: Dr J.T. Orkar, Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Unwana, Afikpo; Chief Michael Oloko, Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi and Chief Austin Adeze, Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti.

Others are Mrs Yalwa Tahir, Federal Polytechnic, Bali; Alhaji Abubakar Dantata, Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi; Prof. Muhammad Sani Yakya, Federal Polytechnic, Bida; Alh. Mohammed Abubakar, Federal Polytechnic, Damaturu and Prof. Nasir Yauri, Federal Polytechnic, Ede.

Also, Prof. Eddy Olanipekun, Federal Polytechnic, Ekowe; Dr Ibrahim Liman Sifawa, Federal Polytechnic, Idah; Prof. Abubakar Sadauki, Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro; Chief Odey Ochicha, Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji and Prof. Kingsley Alagoa, Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda.

He also appointed Engr. Bassey Usang Bassey as head Federal Polytechnic, Mubi; Prof. Godwin Sogolo, Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa; Chief Edwin Ogunbor, Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri; Chief Osekula Zikora, Federal Polytechnic, Offa and Chief Lasbury Amadi, Federal Polytechnic, Oko.

Others are Sen. Ucha Julius, Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Bonny; Prof.Ike Udabah, Federal Polytechnic, Ukana; Chief Abayomi Daramola, Hussaini Adamu Federal Polytechnic, Kazaure and Alhaji Yusuf Hassan, Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna.

Also in the group are: Prof. David Adewunmi, National Institute of Construction Technology, Uromi; Dr Ismail Biodun Layi Oni, Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin-Kebbi and Mr Lateef Fagbemi, Yaba College of Technology, Yaba.

Adamu said that the new governing boards comprising the Chairmen and Members of the Polytechnics would to be inaugurated on a date to be announced soon

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, made this known in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

Adamu said the boards are statutorily responsible for the governance and overall policy formulation for the Institutions concerned.

He said in making the appointments of the Chairpersons and Members of the respective Boards, the President, apart from ensuring geopolitical spread, was also guided by the stipulated requirements for such appointments.

He said the appointement was in line with was contained in each of the Acts establishing various institutions.

He added that each of the appointees was required to, among others, posses a minimum of a National Diploma and be a person of impeccable integrity with a strong commitment to technical education.

According to him, the affected Polytechnics and their respective Chairmen are as follows: Dr J.T. Orkar, Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Unwana, Afikpo; Chief Michael Oloko, Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi and Chief Austin Adeze, Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti.

Others are Mrs Yalwa Tahir, Federal Polytechnic, Bali; Alhaji Abubakar Dantata, Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi; Prof. Muhammad Sani Yakya, Federal Polytechnic, Bida; Alh. Mohammed Abubakar, Federal Polytechnic, Damaturu and Prof. Nasir Yauri, Federal Polytechnic, Ede.

Also, Prof. Eddy Olanipekun, Federal Polytechnic, Ekowe; Dr Ibrahim Liman Sifawa, Federal Polytechnic, Idah; Prof. Abubakar Sadauki, Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro; Chief Odey Ochicha, Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji and Prof. Kingsley Alagoa, Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda.

He also appointed Engr. Bassey Usang Bassey as head Federal Polytechnic, Mubi; Prof. Godwin Sogolo, Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa; Chief Edwin Ogunbor, Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri; Chief Osekula Zikora, Federal Polytechnic, Offa and Chief Lasbury Amadi, Federal Polytechnic, Oko.

Others are Sen. Ucha Julius, Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Bonny; Prof.Ike Udabah, Federal Polytechnic, Ukana; Chief Abayomi Daramola, Hussaini Adamu Federal Polytechnic, Kazaure and Alhaji Yusuf Hassan, Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna.

Also in the group are: Prof. David Adewunmi, National Institute of Construction Technology, Uromi; Dr Ismail Biodun Layi Oni, Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin-Kebbi and Mr Lateef Fagbemi, Yaba College of Technology, Yaba.

Adamu said that the new governing boards comprising the Chairmen and Members of the Polytechnics would to be inaugurated on a date to be announced soon

The post FG reconstitutes governing boards of 25 federal polytechnics appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

