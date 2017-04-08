FG reconstitutes governing councils of some federal varsities

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday approved the reconstitution of the Governing Councils of 23 out of the 40 federal universities in the country for period of four years, in the first instance.

The institutions affected are those whose Councils’ tenure have expired or would expire tomorrow. Some were, however, not included because the tenure of their Councils were yet to elapse or some just had their Councils reconstituted.

According to the statement signed personally by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, the President, in making the appointments, took cognizance of the requirements for membership, including a minimum of a university degree, high integrity and commitment to educational development of the country.

Among the newly appointed Chairmen of the Councils are Prof Ibrahim Gambari (Bayero University, Kano); Dr. Wale Babalakin (University of Lagos); Prof Femi Odekunle (Federal University of Technology, Akure); Senator Joseph Waku for Federal University of Technology, Akure).

Others are Air Vice Marshal Muktar Mohammed (Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria); Chief Mike Olorunfemi (University of Nigeria, Nsukka); Prof John Ofem (Federal University of Technology, Owerri), Senator Nkechi Nworgu (University of Calabar); Mr. Joshua Waklek, University of Ibadan; Ambassador Nimiola Nimota Akanbi (Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University of Technology, Bauchi); Prof Abdullahi Shehu Zuru (Federal University of Petroleum Technology, Effurun); and Mr. Bello Suleiman (Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike).

The rest are Mallam Buhar Zarma (Modibbo Adama University of Technology); Mr. Aziz Bello (Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka); Alhaji Sani Maikudi (University of Abuja); Dr. Aboki Zhara (Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta); Prof al-Kassim Abba (University of Agriculture, Makurdi); Alhaji Isa Ashiru (University of Benin); Dr. Jibril Oyekan (University of Ilorin); and Prince Tony Momoh (University of Jos).

It would be recalled that the Governing Councils of the 12 new federal universities, as well as those of Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife and University of Port Harcourt were reconstituted this year.

The tenure of the Council of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) elapses in January next year.

This post was syndicated from Breaking News, Nigeria News and World News – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

