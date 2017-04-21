FG reinforces security in N’Delta to deal with insecurity

From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Federal Government yesterday lamented the high level of piracy in the African maritime sector, saying that Nigeria has stepped up security in the Niger Delta to deal with the menace in the region.

The Nigerian Navy and other security agencies, he said, have received support so that they can work effectively to police the Nigerian waterways for trade to flourish, noting that the arrangement will contribute to eliminate piracy and sea robbery within Nigeria’s maritime domain. This step, he explained, has made piracy to drop in the last six months.

Speaking at the opening of the Association of African Maritime Administration (AAMA) in Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, however, noted that the regulatory and legal framework to properly manage the resources and overcome the challenges are still inadequate, but not insurmountable.

According to him, African nations are yet to fully develop the human and institutional capacities required to respond appropriately to the challenges. The good news, he said, is that African countries are on the right path due to their collaborations and synergy.

“The challenges are many but not insurmountable. As things stand, African fishing grounds are being pillaged, its waters polluted, and piracy is heightening maritime security and causing increases in the cost of maritime insurance and trade. At the same time, the regulatory and legal framework to properly manage maritime resources and overcome these challenges are still inadequate. Similarly, we are yet to fully develop the human and institutional capacities required to respond appropriately to these challenges.

“The good news is that we are on the right path – collaborations and synergy. Our countries have to continue to develop the maritime sector beginning from the national level, regional and sub-regional level. Here in Nigeria, we have taken steps to tackle some of the challenges peculiar to us while still requiring regional and sub-regional collaboration. We have stepped up engagement to address the disagreement, misunderstanding and contentious issues in the Niger Delta, which is a part of the Gulf of Guinea.

