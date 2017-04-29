Pages Navigation Menu

FG reiterates commitment to enhance access to MSMEs

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

FEDERAL government has reiterated its committed to improving access of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises MSMEs, to business towards boosting the nation’s economy. The Minister State, minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajia Aisha Abubakar, stated this at the launch of Accreditation Framework for the Provision of Business Development Services in Nigeria and the Credit […]

