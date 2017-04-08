FG sets up inter-ministerial committee on pension liability

Minister of Budget and National Planning Udoma Udo Udoma says President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of an inter-ministerial committee on pension liability. Udoma said this in a statement by his Media Adviser, James Akpandem on Friday in Abuja. Udoma said that the committee would reconcile outstanding pension liabilities and proffer solutions to the…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post FG sets up inter-ministerial committee on pension liability appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

