FG sets up inter-ministerial committee on pension liability
Minister of Budget and National Planning Udoma Udo Udoma says President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of an inter-ministerial committee on pension liability. Udoma said this in a statement by his Media Adviser, James Akpandem on Friday in Abuja. Udoma said that the committee would reconcile outstanding pension liabilities and proffer solutions to the…
