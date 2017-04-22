FG, Stakeholders To Brainstorm On SDGs Implementation

With about 16 Months into the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, stakeholders in Nigeria are set to critically evaluate the implementation efforts of the global agenda with a view to produce an outcome document on the progress with the implementation of the SDGs in the country.

The report will feed into the National Voluntary Reviews that will be presented during the High Level Segment of the 2017 High Level Political Forum under the auspices of the United Nations Economic andSocial Council in July.

The National Consultation on the National Voluntary Report, being convened by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the

President on SDGs, OSSAP-SDGs and partners, will hold on Tuesday, 25th April in Abuja and will have in attendance representatives from the Federal MDAs, State Governments, Civil Society Organisations, the Private Sector, Academia, International Development Partners, and the Parliament, amongst others.

According to a statement issued by the Head of Communications in

OSSAP-SDGs, Janet McDickson, the Stakeholders’ Consultation will critically examine the implementation efforts along the following pillars: the current intervention efforts through policies and strategies towards achieving the Goals, how resources for the SDGs are being mobilized, challenges, key successes recorded so far on the efforts, as well as the emerging issues for attention on the goals.

The Consultation will also consider existing partnerships for accelerating the achievement of the Goals, lessons learned from efforts of key players, scalable good practices, implementation gaps and plans to address the gaps.

In considering the implementation gaps, issues bothering on financing, capacity development, data and statistical knowledge, performancemanagement, results tracking, technology and partnership gaps, amongst others, will also be reviewed.

“Since the SDGs came into effect in January, 2016, Nigeria, through the Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire led OSSAP-SDGs and other implementing stakeholders have deployed the institutional, policy and financial mechanisms needed to advance the implementation of the 2030 Agend

