FG to adopt open contract policy, fiscal regime – Malami

Federal Government on Thursday assured Nigerians of its renewed commitment towards implementation of open contract policy and fiscal regime as integral parts of the ongoing anti-corruption campaign across the country.

Abubakar Malami, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice gave the assurance in Abuja, at the launch of “Not in my country,” campaign nitiated by Skin Fadeyi Foundation in collaboration with Nigeria Police.

Malami who was represented by Juliet Nwagwu, Special Adviser to the President on Justice Reform and National Coordinator, Open Government Partnership (OGP), expressed delight over the successes recorded so far in the implementation of the Whistle-Blower policy.

The Minister who stressed the need for transparency and accountability in the management of public funds, noted that a two-year National Action Plan designed by the Open Government Partnership, was aimed at mainstreaming transparency into the management of public funds across all sectors including private sector and civil society.

Malami who renewed President Muhammadu Buhari’s resolve towards ensuring easy recovery of embezzled and ill-gotten funds and assets from local and foreign accounts, noted that the Whistle-Blower policy will further help to encourage voluntary disclosure of our stolen assets as well as application of administrative sanctions against any public officials found wanting.

“Within this framework, we have initiated a bill on Money Laundering Prohibition, 2016 which was submitted to the Nigerian Parliament in February 2016. This bill provides a clear path towards establishing beneficiary ownership in Nigeria. The essence of this beneficiary-owmership regime is to ensure that those who benefit from corporate body or who benefit from proceeds of crime are identified.

“As such, the Ministry of Justice is working very closely with the Corporate Affairs Commission in order to E sure that this register is established as soon as possible.”

Speaking earlier, Akin Fadeyi, organiser of the Anti-corruption campaign, noted that the initiative which started in 2007, was aimed at addressing corruption at all levels.

In his remarks, Ibrahim Idris, Inspector General of Police (IGP) who affirmed that Nigeria Police “can shun corruption,” assured that necessary internal mechanisms such as ‘X-Squad, Special Anti-Fraud Unit, Anti-Cyber Crime Squad,” among others have been put in place towards preventing and eschewing various vices within the Force.

“Several punitive measures have been put in place to serve as deterrent for any erring police personnel,” he noted.

Idris represented by Kabila Joshak, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), who commended the efforts of Akin Fadeyi Foundation on that launch of Anti-corruption campaign tagged “Corruption: Not in my country,” reiterated commitment towards repositioning the Nigerian Police Force to be more accountable, responsive, responsible and reliable.

“This launch could not have come at a time better than now, when every hand is on deck fighting corruption in the country in line with the President and Commander-in-Chief change mantra against corruption and whistles blowing policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“It is obvious that everyone gathered here understand the evils corruption accomplished in every society and the need to kill corruption before corruption kill the country. On the part of the Nigeria Police Force, necessary machineries and check and balances to check corruption within the Force have been put in place,” Idris stressed.

As part of measures geared to shun corruption within the ranks and files of the Nigerian Police, the IGP noted that importance is being paid to “welfare of officers and men of the Force, especially in the areas of promotion, prompt payment of salaries and entitlements and other good working conditions to discourage corruption.

According to him, seven senior officers were promised to the position of DIG; 27 Commissioners of Police promoted to Assistant Inspector General (AIG); 40 Deputy Commissioners of Police were promoted to Commissioner of Police; 86 ACP promoted to DCP; 118 CSP were promoted to ACP; 12 SP were promoted to CSP; 785 DSP were promoted to SP; 3,144 ASP were promoted to DSP while 191 Inspectors were promoted to ASP since nception of the present administration.

While speaking on the menace of herdsmen and farmers clashes across the country, Idris disclosed that a national conference organised to find lasting solution to the crisis will soon be convened.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja

