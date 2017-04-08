FG to construct windmill-powered boreholes for pastoralists – P.M. News
FG to construct windmill-powered boreholes for pastoralists
The Federal Government says it will construct windmill-powered boreholes for pastoralists across the country to enable them to provide water for their cattle. Alhaji Mahmud Bello, National Coordinator, Grazing Stock Routes, Federal Ministry of …
FG to demarcate 6000km cattle routes in 2017
