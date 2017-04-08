Pages Navigation Menu

FG to construct windmill-powered boreholes for pastoralists

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government says it will construct windmill-powered boreholes for pastoralists across the country to enable them to provide water for their cattle.   Mahmud Bello, National Coordinator, Grazing Stock Routes, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said this on Friday in Mararaba Dajin, Tafawa Balewa Local Area of Bauchi State.   Addressing herdsmen…

