FG To Establish Satellite Industrial Centres Across Nigeria’s 6 Geo-Political Zones – 360Nobs.com
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
360Nobs.com
|
FG To Establish Satellite Industrial Centres Across Nigeria's 6 Geo-Political Zones
360Nobs.com
The Federal Government has said it will establish satellite industrial centres across the six geo-political zones of the country after the passage of the 2017 budget, so as to fast-track its plan on the diversification of the nation's economy. The …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!