FG to provide 15 million jobs by 2020 – ERGP

The Federal Government has promised to provide Nigerians with at least 15 million jobs by the year 2020, this was revealed at the recently launched Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP). According to the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma,he gave the assurance at a news conference on ERGP on Tuesday …

The post FG to provide 15 million jobs by 2020 – ERGP appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

