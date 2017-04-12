Pages Navigation Menu

FG to provide 15 million jobs by 2020 – ERGP

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government has promised to provide Nigerians with  at least 15 million jobs by the year 2020, this was revealed at the recently launched Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP). According to the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma,he  gave the assurance at a news conference on ERGP on Tuesday …

