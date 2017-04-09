FG trains Niger Delta Youths on fish farming

The Minister of State for Niger Delta, Prof. Claudius Omoleye Daramola, yesterday, reiterated the determination and commitment of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to empower youths in the Niger Delta region.

He also pledged that the Federal Government would provide substantial take-off grant to 25 youths, who are concluding a month-long Fish Production Empowerment Training, at the Siegener Sabithos College of Business Management and Information Technology, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Addressing the trainees drawn from some states in the South-South, in Ibadan,Daramola remarked that the incumbent administration has resolved to ensure that the youths are effectively empowered in order for them to contribute positively to national economic development.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has resolved to stop at nothing in its determination to ensure that youths across the country, particularly those from the Niger Delta are effectively empowered to enable them contribute positively to national economic development.

“With your successful completion of this month-long Fish Production Empowerment Training, I charge you all to go back to your respective local government areas and use the skills already acquired in establishing your own outfits and become employers of labour. You should make good use of the golden opportunities that have come your way through the Presidency.

Training consultant and chief executive of the college, Dr. Tunde Anifowose-Kelani, disclosed that the trainees were exposed to the modalities of catfish and tilapia fish production, including hatchery, breeding as well as the marketing of the products.

