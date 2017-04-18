FG urged to investigate wealthy Nigerians’ tax compliance

By Charles Nwaoguji

The former Assistant Chief Inspector of Taxes, Federal Inland Revenue Dept, Mrs. Morenike Babington-Ashaye, has called on the Federal Government to investigate the actual tax payment made to the government purse by wealthy Nigerians who are flaunting their acquisitions without evidence of tax return to the government.

Babington-Ashaye, who is also the former Chairman of the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service , said it is by so doing that the government can effectively defend transparency and accountability.

Speaking at an event to sensitise the public on the public lecture on “Taxation and the Society Governance – A Case for Nigeria” slated for April 26, 2017 at the Protea Hotel, Ikeja, she said majority of Nigerians are not paying taxes because they are unemployed and some do not have a source of livelihood.

She added that the Nigerian Constitution, presently, does not enjoy widespread legitimacy, which in turn affects confidence in government because structurally the Constitution has created wastage in public administration, duplication across the tiers of government and disintegration of people that have common languages, cultures and values.

Mrs. Babington-Ashaye said, “the public lecture is not to criticise the government but to sensitise the public on the importance of being partakers in our own governance as it will address four main topics for discussion, including the Nigerian constitution, the cost of governance, the welfare of the society and transparency and accountability.

“The time is now when we must take governance seriously and ensure that all structures, processes and procedures that can engender good governance are put in place. Nigeria has no business with poverty and poverty has no business with Nigeria. We are blessed, so wonderfully blessed by God, with natural and human resources, which we ought to be the envy of all nations,” she added.

