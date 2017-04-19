Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG vows to phase out uncertified teachers next year

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government has said that it will not allow any teacher without Professional ‎Certificate of the Teachers’ Registration Council (TRCN) to teach beyond this year, 2017. ‎ This is part of the 3-year Ministerial Strategic Plan by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, designed to phase out unqualified teachers in Nigerian classrooms. Registrar/Chief […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

FG vows to phase out uncertified teachers next year

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.