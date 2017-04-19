FG vows to phase out uncertified teachers next year
The Federal Government has said that it will not allow any teacher without Professional Certificate of the Teachers’ Registration Council (TRCN) to teach beyond this year, 2017. This is part of the 3-year Ministerial Strategic Plan by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, designed to phase out unqualified teachers in Nigerian classrooms. Registrar/Chief […]
