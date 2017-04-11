FG wasn’t ready for Meningitis: Minister of Health

The recent outbreak of Meningitis across 19 states in the country, has taken about 440 lives. According to the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, he said the federal and state governments were not prepared for the Type C meningitis outbreak that ravaged country. Adewole said this on Monday during the stakeholders’ meeting with the Governor …

