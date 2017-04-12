FG’ll Boost National Agricultural Show To Attract Foreign Investment

President Mohammadu Buhari’s administration has re-iterated its vision and commitment to invest in agriculture in order to take the country out of the present economic recession using the National Agricultural Show as a stepping stone.

The minister of agriculture and rural development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, stated this when he held a meeting on Tuesday with a non-governmental organisation (NGO) and organisers of the show, the Foundation of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria.

The minister commended the organisers and expressed optimism that the show which will feature agriculture exhibitions, road shows, cooking shows, and workshops among other activities that will go a long way in showing the rich agricultural potential in the country, and also attract foreign investors.

Ogbeh said,“We have to make it the biggest show in history,” and promised to support the show fully and to also hold a meeting with key stakeholders such as the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), World Bank, Africa Development Bank, embassies of China, Brazil, India, and South Africa for their input and support.

The minister stressed that “if we can get Agric back into the psyche of Nigerians, we will be saving the country a lot.”

The chairman of the NGO, who is also the Senate Committee Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, said that investing in the show will attract foreign investors who are failing to participate, thereby increasing Nigerians foreign earning.

Earlier, the chairman, board of trustee of the foundation, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the national coordinator of the Foundation of the All farmers Association of Nigeria, Dr Samuel Negedu, called on the federal government, Ministry of Agriculture, and other stakeholders in the agriculture sector to show more support for the forth coming National Agricultural show. He said the show had been held once since the inception of the foundation in 2007, adding that“the show will go a long way in showcasing the rich agricultural resources in the country.

Negedu lamented the poor funding and participation of some states and the private sector, and stressed the need for the ministry, departments, agencies, and other stakeholders to support the annual show. He requested that the minister set up an active desk officer and also a ministerial price for winners in different categories for the participants, among others.

