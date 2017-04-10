Pages Navigation Menu

FHRACC issues Gov. Okowa one-month ultimatum to conclude work on abandoned bridge

The Foundation for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade, FHRACC today, issued a month ultimatum to the Delta State Governor, Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa to repair the abandoned Ayakoromo bridge project. FHRACC National President, Alaowei Ebikonbowei Cleric, Esq gave the ultimatum in a statement he signed and made available to Daily Post. FHRACC also threatened to mobilize […]

