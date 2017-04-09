Pages Navigation Menu

FINALLY! Agbani Darego Ties the Knot In London (Photos)

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Former miss world and first black person to win the title, Agbani Darego secretly got married in London yesterday, 8th April 2017. We’re still gathering information to fin out who she married. Agbani Darego shared her Wedding picture and captioned it: 08.04.2017#MrsDanjuma   Source: Instagram

