Fire at FAAN headquarters paralysis activities

No life was lost but ‎workers of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) this morning ran to save their lives when the Public Affairs area of the headquarters of the agency was engulfed in fire.

One of the officers from Public Affairs Department he responded, “Please I can’t talk now. This place is choking. I can’t breathe!” as he struggled to escape from the building.

The fire, which sent huge smoke spiralling into the air crippled activities and forced traffic gridlock at the link road between General Aviation Terminal and the international wing of the airport, from Ikeja –Agege Motorway.

The fire started and has destroyed the reception down to the Public Affairs Department area, eyewitness account said.

Motorists are currently facing a harrowing experience, struggling to access the international wing of the airports, as the whole area is blocked by traffic.

No one knows the cause of the fire, where it started from or the extent of damage it has caused and the impact, but there is suspicion that it might have been caused by electrical problem.

