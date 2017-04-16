Fire Burns Car, ‎Homes of Commercial Sex Workers In Bayelsa

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share ‎A multiple fire disaster weekend struck in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital,destroying over 10 wooden shanties used by commercial sex workers in the Area.

The fire incidents, which occurred separately on Good Friday and Saturday along Amarata and Ovom area of the Bayelsa State capital threw home owners and commercial sex workers into panic as properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed.

Leadership gathered that the first fire incident, which occurred on Friday night along the Imgbi road area of Amarata community destroyed a car and some shops.

Eyewitnesses told LEADERSHIP that the fire may have been ‎caused by poorly stored adulterated fuel and kerosene in a car.

‎According to a woman identified as Jully Bobby, “It would have been a disaster if not for the help of the fire service. The car was fully loaded with fuel; I commend the efforts of the state fire fighters,”

‎At the Ovom end of the state capital, houses gutted by fire were mainly used by commercial sex workers at Aritalin area. The Houses, LEADERSHIP gathered,were built with wooden structures and the occupants were mainly commercial sex workers.

Miss Joy Onuh, a resident in the area, explained that the fire started from a locked room,” We do not know how the fire started. And we never knew it would spread because we thought that it was just an ordinary smoke. Then, it became serious.”



“We still appreciate the efforts of the state fire fighters in putting out the fire, though they arrived late,” she said.



Mr Prince Ogun, Station Driver, Bayelsa Fire Service Command, urged the people to promptly call the fire service when they have an emergency.



“The one at Imgbi Road was in the night, Friday, about 8pm; we went there with our fire fighting personnel and we were able to put out the fire.



“In fact, the two incidents were shocking, many houses were burnt but no life lost.