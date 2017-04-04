Fire Guts Kaduna Zonal Office of WAEC

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna Zonal Office of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) located in Kawo area of the metropolis was gutted by fire on Tuesday .

The Zonal Deputy Registrar of the council, Mr. Fidelis Gaya, said eight offices in the exam record section and the administrative office were affected by the incident which occurred around 9:00 am .

He said although no life was lost

in the incident, six computer systems with vital information as well as documents, furniture and personal belongings of staff were destroyed.

The arrival of fire fighters was said to have helped in preventing the fire from spreading to other offices.

Source said the fire might have been caused by electrical fault, but Gaya said investigations would soon commence to determine the cause of the fire.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

