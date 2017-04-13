Fire outbreak :20 dead in a Muslim retreat
No fewer than 20 people were killed when a fire broke out in a Muslim spiritual retreat in Eastern Senegal, local media reported on Thursday. About 50 others were injured when the fire broke out in the village of Medina Gounass, according to newspaper L’Observateur. The village holds an annual retreat attended by thousands of …
The post Fire outbreak :20 dead in a Muslim retreat appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG