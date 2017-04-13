Fire outbreak :20 dead in a Muslim retreat

No fewer than 20 people were killed when a fire broke out in a Muslim spiritual retreat in Eastern Senegal, local media reported on Thursday. About 50 others were injured when the fire broke out in the village of Medina Gounass, according to newspaper L’Observateur. The village holds an annual retreat attended by thousands of …

