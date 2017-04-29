Pages Navigation Menu

FIRS generates N3.30t revenue

FIRS generates N3.30t revenue – The Eagle Online

FIRS generates N3.30t revenue
The Federal Inland Revenue Service on Friday said it collected N3.30 trillion revenue from taxes in 2016. The Chairman of the organization, Babatunde Fowler, made this known at the closing of a three-day workshop on taxation for journalists in Lagos.
