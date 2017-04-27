First African-born MLB player gets hit in debut
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie, Gift Ngoepe became the first African-born player to appear in a Major League Baseball game on Wednesday, and marked his debut by getting a hit in his first at-bat. The 27-year-old South African, who was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the day, entered the game against the visiting Chicago Cubs in […]
