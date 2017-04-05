First batch of electoral kits to arrive in a week – IEBC – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
First batch of electoral kits to arrive in a week – IEBC
The Star, Kenya
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati (L) confers with his commissioners (from L) Consolata Nkatha, Boya Molu, and Dr Paul Kurgat in Nairobi where they announced the cancellation of the registration of voters in the diaspora who are outside Africa on February …
Parties rush to meet pre-poll deadlines
Political parties have until Wednesday to submit membership list
IEBC pours cold water on the highly anticipated ODM nominations
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG