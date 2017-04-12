Five attacks on sporting events…memories of Munich massacre, Togo

Paris, France | AFP | Three explosions targetting the Borussia Dortmund team bus left one person injured and forced the postponement of Tuesday’s Champions League match against Monaco in Germany. Here are other attacks that have rocked sporting events.

1972 Munich Olympics massacre

Eleven Israeli athletes perished at the 1972 Munich Games after gunmen from the radical Palestinian Black September group broke into the Olympic village on September 5 and took them hostage. Two athletes were immediately shot dead with nine more killed, as well as a police officer, in a bungled rescue operation.

Togo team bus ambushed

Three people were killed, including Togo’s assistant manager, and nine others injured when the Togolese team bus was attacked by gunmen from a separatist group on January 8, 2010 as it travelled through the volatile Angolan province of Cabinda ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Sri Lanka cricketers targeted

Six Pakistani police and two civilians were killed when gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying Sri Lanka’s national cricket team on March 3, 2009 ahead of the third day’s play of a Test match against Pakistan in Lahore. The attack was blamed on a Pakistani extremist group.

Stade de France hit by Paris attacks

Three suicide bombers targeted the French national stadium on November 13, 2015 as France hosted Germany in an international friendly on a night that Paris was rocked by a series of deadly coordinated attacks. One man was killed by an explosion outside the ground. The attacks around Paris left 130 dead.

Atlanta 1996 pipe bomb

Revellers were enjoying a rock concert during the Olympic Games at Atlanta’s Centennial Park when a pipe bomb exploded in the early hours of July 27, 1996, killing two people and injuring more than 100. A US extremist Eric Rudolph was jailed for the attack.

