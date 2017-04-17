Five churchgoers die after boat capsizes

At least five churchgoers died after an overloaded wooden boat carrying more than 60 passengers back from Easter celebrations capsized on Lake Malawi, police said Monday.

Police spokesman Victor Khamisi told AFP “five people died” in the incident, which took place at around 4:00 pm (1400 GMT) on Easter Sunday in the northern district of Rumphi.

A total of 54 people had been rescued by Monday in a search assisted by military personnel and local fishermen, police said.

Khamisi said the passengers, members of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) were “coming back from Easter celebrations when the boat met heavy winds and capsized”.

“We don’t know the exact number of people missing but with the help of local and army divers, we have intensified the search,” Khamisi added.

