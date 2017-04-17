Five die as plane crashes into supermarket
Five people died when a Swiss-registered light aircraft crashed into a supermarket warehouse in the Lisbon suburbs on Monday, rescue services said.
The fatalities comprised the pilot and all three passengers — a Swiss and three French nationals — who were aboard the aircraft, plus a man who was at the warehouse at the time, they said in a statement.
Three other people were slightly injured.
The warehouse is located about a kilometre (half a mile) from an aerodrome at Tires, in the district of Cascais.
The twin-engine Piper PA-31 plane had just taken off on a flight to the southern French city of Marseille when it crashed, hitting a truck parked at the warehouse.
About 90 firefighters mobilised to fight a blaze, which was quickly put out. A neighbouring house was also damaged.
This post was syndicated from Breaking News, Nigeria News and World News – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG