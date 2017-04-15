Five suspects arrested over kidnap of two foreigners in A-Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

FIVE persons allegedly involved in the Kidnapping of two foreigner workers last Sunday in a hotel located in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state have been arrested by security operatives in the state.

Saturday Vanguard reliably gathered that the five kidnap suspects were arrested two days ago (Wednesday) in an Eket suburb by security agencies following a tip off from a concerned member of the public

A top state government official who disclosed this yesterday to Saturday Vanguard from Eket during a telephone chat however revealed that members of the kidnap syndicate still holding the expatriates hostage have not been arrested yet.

Our source said, “In fact I learnt that they it is even the telephone line of the foreigners that they are using to make contacts. And I was told two days ago that they are demanding about N200m; that is 100million for each of their victims before they will release them.

“It is true that the three kidnap victims including the man from Ukanafun have not been rescued yet but I think the security agencies are not resting on their oars, they are making progress and with the 5 arrested they may be close to apprehending the others but at the same time trying to be very careful in order not to jeopardize the lives of the victims. You know if the security agencies are too forward they may jeopardize lives.”

It would be recalled that the two expatriates working with a construction company located in Onna Local Government area were kidnapped same Sunday when Dr. Idongesit Udom an ex-Exxon Mobil staff from Idung Nneke village in Ukanafun Local Government Area who is also the Proprietor of ‘Sure Foundation Polytechnic’ was kidnapped.

However investigation revealed that the kidnappers of Dr. Udom are demanding very huge amount of money from his family.

A source close to Dr Udom’s family who did not want his name mentioned for fear of the unknown disclosed that the hoodlums are demanding N500m ransom from the family.

“That is a very huge amount of money. But as I speak to you the family has not reached any agreement with the kidnappers on the ransom yet. The money is too much”, he simply said

As at press time the State Commissioner of Police Mr. Donald Awunah as well as the Command Public Relation Officer Mr. Chukwu Ikechukwu could not be reached to confirm as their telephone lines were not available.

The post Five suspects arrested over kidnap of two foreigners in A-Ibom appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

