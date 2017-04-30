Flamboyant Lagos Pastor, Bishop Tom Samson, Wins ”Best Pastor Of The Year” Award, Spotted Chilling Inside His Limousine (Photos)



Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173

: Undefined index: extension inon line

Flamboyant Lagos pastor, Bishop Tom Samson of the Royal Christ Family Ministry in Ikeja, Lagos -was spotted chilling recently in his expensive hummer limousine which is said to be worth N80 million.

The pastor who has been criticized heavily for his flashy lifestyle -was awarded the best Pastor of the Year in (Humanitarian and Youth Empowerment) at Nigeria Media Nite-Out.

The post Flamboyant Lagos Pastor, Bishop Tom Samson, Wins ”Best Pastor Of The Year” Award, Spotted Chilling Inside His Limousine (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

