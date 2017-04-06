Focus on science, technology, Aregbesola urges varsities

Aregbesola made the call while delivering a speech at the 10th year anniversary and 6th convocation ceremony of Osun University on Thursday in Osogbo.

The governor said technology would have changed the world dramatically in a few years.

According to him, Nigerian universities need to start preparing the youths toward a digital future for the country to remain relevant in the new world order.

“We need to begin to prepare for a future where so many amazing things will be done technologically.

“In the next 10 years, technological knowledge would have changed the world dramatically to the extent that cars will begin to drive itself without a driver.

“In 10 years time, your mobile phone will be able to tell you a lot of things about your health and so on.

“We need to be prepared for this future as a country,’’ he said.

Aregbesola also urged Nigerian universities to engage in research that would impact positively on the society.

In his opening remark, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the university, Malam Yusuf Alli, said 10 years of the existence of the institution was a period for preparation, adding that now was the time for consolidation.

Alli, who noted that the university must be committed to science, technology and information technology, pointed out that the institution would not be able to be a global participant if it relies on obsolete and outdated knowledge.

Earlier in her address, the Chancellor of the university, Dr Folorunso Alakija, expressed delight over the transformation the university was witnessing.

Alakija, who promised to build a state of the art paediatric hospital for the university, called on all stakeholders to support the institution in charting a new course with a view to attaining greater height.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Labode Popoola, said the institution had made tremendous progress in the last 10 years of its existence.

Popoola said the university had also graduated 6,493 students. (NAN)