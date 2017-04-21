Fond Memories at Salem

Mary Ekah

While his colleagues are still begging to apply for paid jobs, Gideon Ekom is already running three companies. Amazingly, he achieved the feat just four years after graduation. Last week, the founder of Wear with Style perfumes (a perfume sales and distribution firm), Diplomatic Republic Entertainment-D.R.E (An entertainment outfit) and Under 30s CEO Naija (A media outfit celebrating young entrepreneurs) enthralled students of his alma mater the secrets of his resounding success.

It was at a parley between fresh and ex-students of Salem University, Lokoja. It was organised to inundate the freshers with the possibilities that lie ahead if they maximise their stay in the campus. Beaming with smiles, Ekom said: “This institution is not just an educational learning hub but truthfully a transformational, leadership training ground for optimistic, innovative, goal driven minds imbedded in the teachings of Jesus Christ.” He said he owes everything to the impeccable trainings received at the institution. The training, he said, has allowed him to see the wisdom in hard work and jettison mediocrity. “It’s not surprising that today I find myself so passionate about my engagements to the extent it has become a lifestyle,” Ekom said. “I charge every undergraduate student of the institution to harness this opportunity and fully get involved in its global leadership spiritual drive, for both their personal advancement and the society at large regardless of the challenges”, he added.

Godwin Awojobi, a senior software engineer with Biscom, believes the institution was a budding ground for his masterful performances in the corporate world. “Paired with academics, my degree played an integral role in the development and preparation of my quantitative and qualitative skills both necessary tools for career success in information technology. “Salem University has helped me grow my skill-set and put me in a position to succeed and also help others to succeed,” he noted.

Nnadozie Sandra graduated from the Microbiology department of the institution in 2014. She works as an Operations Manager in an International networking company. She said: “I studied under great tutelage of men and women who took their time to mould us into global leaders both in and out of the classroom.

“Through the effective leadership segments, seminars and programs held during my stay in Salem University I have been transformed from a shy, naïve and timid girl to a reserved, God-fearing, relentless, goal-oriented woman”, adding, “Salem University not only equipped me educationally but also spiritually and mentally and I was prepared to face the world and be a change agent anywhere I go.”

Edwin Kuzayat works with The Nigerian Bottling Company, Abuja. He has become such an indispensable staff in the firm because of the rigorous training he received in Salem University, he stated. According to him: “I cannot stay out of my work place for half a day unnoticed; it is like I create a vacuum. That is what Salem University has helped build in me.” Andeley Naomi graduated in 2015/2016 from the department of International Relations and Diplomacy. She said she left the institution a transformed person.

“Salem University availed me the opportunity to come out of my shell, leave the little shy girl I was behind and become confident and bold, because I was a global leader.

“It provided a platform for me to lead and wear the shoes I otherwise would not have before I came to Salem. There was no room for mediocrity. “I learned to make changes and not wait for change. I learned to be the change I want to see in the world. I learned to bring people out of the labour market and not to join the labour market. I learned that there is dignity in labour. “The standard of academics in Salem University brought out the hard and smart working girl in me, it was not a merry-go-round experience. We were drilled till the substance of excellence was found in us. I can confidently say I am sound in learning.”

The chancellor, Dr. Sam Amaga, said the institution has not even done enough yet despite the accolades. “We haven’t really started. This is a moving train. By the time God is through with us, we would have transformed millions directly and indirectly,” he assured.

