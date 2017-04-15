Foods That Prevent Heart Disease

A healthy heart is no longer something that can be achieved only by visiting the doctor. With plenty of diets and exercises to choose from, individuals have varied options to hold onto when it comes to getting a healthy heart and maintaining it that way for years to come.

Here are some fabulous tips from experienced individuals from around the world who claim these pointers helped them get heart healthy and fit in a very short span of time in addition to helping them stay free from several heart related illnesses, disorders and diseases in the long run.

Get Your Food Chart Right

If you want your heart to remain healthy and fit for many years, you would need to start incorporating a few changes in your regular diet, and add some essential foods to it.

Healthy Diet

In addition to maintaining the health of the heart, these foods will also help protect it from cardio vascular disorders and similar heart related ailments.

Fish

It is known that fishes are excellent sources of protein and essential fatty acids (called Omega 3 Fatty Acids) that have been proved to be very beneficial for the heart.

Varieties like hilsa, tuna, mackerel, salmon, rohu and sardine can provide your body with the necessary amount of Omega 3 Fatty Acids on a daily basis even if consumed only 2-3 times a week.

Sour Grapes And Garlic

Studies have revealed that a glass of sour grape juice can help offset an impending heart attack by at least a few months. The effect was more prominent in individuals who consume alcohol on a regular basis (alcohol consumption tends to weaken the heart and cause heart attacks).

It is also an established fact that garlic helps to bring down the blood pressure by dilating the blood vessel walls present in the heart.

Even though every vegetable has its own benefits on the body, vegetables like carrots and sweet potatoes help to target the positive health and well being of the heart. Carrots help to control the blood sugar levels in the body and also help to maintain the good cholesterol levels while reducing the bad cholesterol levels to an extent.

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes on the other hand are effective substitutes for white potatoes and can easily bring down the sugar levels in individuals suffering from high blood sugar.

Nuts And Seeds

Nuts like almonds and walnuts have a profound influence on the health of the heart and are rich sources of monosaturated fats that provide your body with the necessary nutrients it needs without clogging the arteries (other fatty foods usually do so). Likewise flaxseeds, especially the ground varieties are very rich sources of omega 3 oils, phytochemicals and fibre, all of which are very beneficial for a healthy heart. Then again, you can opt to include hot chilli peppers in the dishes that you cook. Hot chilli peppers are very useful in preventing heart attacks in addition to regulating the cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the body. Hot chilli peppers also prevent the formation of blood clots in the heart and arteries.

Oats And Barley

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

