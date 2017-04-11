Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share Antoine Griezmann’s Atletico Madrid team-mate Filipe Luis expects the France international to stay at the club this summer.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD Tensions are growing between Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and chief executive Ivan Gazidis as a decision over the Frenchman’s future continues to drag on.

Fenerbahce want to beat PSV Eindhoven to the signing of Chelsea midfielder Marco van Ginkel in the summer.

Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye insists he is focused on ensuring his CV is not blighted by relegation rather than where his future might lie next summer.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Michael Carrick admits he “dreamt” of playing for Newcastle United when he was young, but says the moment for him to sign for the Magpies has passed.

Sunderland loanee Jeremain Lens wants to make his loan stay at Turkish side Fenerbahce permanent this summer.

SUNDERLAND ECHO Sunderland U23 striker Carl Lawson could be set for a switch across the North East, with relegation rivals Middlesbrough handing him a trial.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL Aston Villa owner Tony Xia says striker Jonathan Kodjia is not for sale.

Former Birmingham City striker Mikael Forssell has joined Finnish Veikkausliiga outfit HIFK.

Gianfranco Zola is hoping to bring Krystian Bielik back to Birmingham City next season.

LEICESTER MERCURY Former Leicester City fans’ favourite Anthony Knockaert has insisted he has “no regrets” about leaving the club before they became Premier League champions.

HULL DAILY MAIL Hull could trigger a 12-month contract extension to try and keep head coach Marco Silva at the KCOM Stadium next season.

NOTTINGHAM POST No ttingham Forest are reportedly expected to sign at least one Tottenham youngster on loan next season.

WEST LONDON SPORT Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham says he is determined to finish his loan spell at Bristol City on a high before his next step on the road to being the “big star” he believes he can become.

EVENING TIMES Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he will not put Celtic’s finances at risk to buy the best players possible.

WATFORD OBSERVER Watford trialist and Arsenal youth product Tyrell Robinson is close to a permanent deal with the Hornets, his agent has told the Watford Observer.

