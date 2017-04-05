Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

Liverpool are being linked with a move for Alaves left-back Theo Hernandez.

Jurgen Klopp believes Daniel Sturridge will provide Liverpool with a real injection of quality in the race for Champions League qualification.

Leon Osman says Ross Barkley hasn’t kicked on since he was 18-years-old.

Roberto Martinez says Everton can treble their money on Romelu Lukaku should they end up losing the forward this summer.

Everton are tracking Villarreal’s 26-year-old Mateo Musacchio, according to reports.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD Former England international Wayne Bridge feels he is better remembered for snubbing John Terry’s handshake offer than his decorated football career.

Tottenham are hopeful Victor Wanyama will be involved in Wednesday’s match at Swansea despite a back problem.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Pep Guardiola is weighing up a move for Valencia full-back Jose Luis Gaya, according to reports. Guardiola will overhaul his squad this summer, with the Manchester City manager insisting he must buy to usurp Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Manchester City ruled out a move N’Golo Kante even before Pep Guardiola had officially taken over the reins at the Etihad last summer.

Reports in Spain suggest Real Madrid defender Pepe will snub lucrative offers from China in the hope he can secure a move to City or PSG.

NEWCASTLE ECHO Newcastle United will receive £7.1m if they win the Championship this season – around 10% of the amount they made for finishing 18th in the Premier League.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL QPR boss Ian Holloway says Aston Villa counterpart Steve Bruce is a ‘world class’ manager and backed him to restore the club to its previous heights.

Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Veretout will think long and hard about the next career step once the current season ends.

EXPRESS & STAR Baggies boss Tony Pulis admits he’s got ‘a lot of time’ for Troy Deeney but says Watford won’t sell their talismanic striker.

THE SENTINEL Marc Muniesa says the attitude was better but the quality still needs to improve as Stoke slipped to a disappointing defeat at Burnley.

THE DAILY ECHO Fraser Forster is focused on keeping his Selhurst Park howler from December to the back of his mind as he tries to keep a second clean sheet in four days against in-form Crystal Palace.

Southampton will get a first-hand look at a potential new recruit as Mamadou Sakho comes to St Mary’s with Crystal Palace tonight.

LEICESTER MERCURY Craig Shakespeare has said he will not be seeking talks over his future as manager of Leicester City before the end of the season.

YORKSHIRE EVENING NEWS Liam Cooper has been ruled out of all but one of Leeds United’s remaining Championship fixtures after being hit with a six-game ban by the Football Association.

DERBY TELEGRAPH Johnny Russell’s new lucky charm paid off immediately as he ended his long goal drought at Pride Park on Tuesday night.

THE ARGUS Brighton defender Connor Goldson is back home in Sussex after “life changing” heart surgery with a “beautiful scar”.

