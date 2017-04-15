Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today

Chelsea are reportedly willing to up their bid for Andrea Belotti to £55m but are reluctant to meet the Torino star’s £85m release clause in full.

Antonio Conte’s side also appear to have secured the services of Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata, after he reportedly told the Spanish giants he will leave this summer.

John Terry has been offered a cash-laden end to his playing career in Dubai – by Dan Petrescu.

Arsenal have acted fast to sign Schalke’s highly-rated left-back Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer.

Barcelona want former Brighton and Watford manager Oscar Garcia to replace Luis Enrique. Joe Hart wants to stay at Torino next season but the Italian club cannot afford him, according to coach Sinisa Mihajlovic.

Franck Kessie, the Atalanta midfielder, is “listening to all offers” ahead of the summer transfer window, his agent has said.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has offered the biggest hint yet he will break the bank for Burnley and England defender Michael Keane this summer. Everton are prepared to match their transfer record as they close in on Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is upbeat over Sergio Aguero as the striker continues to fight for his future.

Marc Overmars has refused to rule out becoming the new director of football at Arsenal. Barcelona are reportedly planning for life without Neymar – who could join Manchester United this summer.

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to defy Cristiano Ronaldo and sign Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

Gareth Bale does not want Real Madrid to sign a playmaker due to his close relationship with Luka Modric. Liverpool want to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita this summer.

Chelsea are eyeing Porto striker Rui Pedro. The youngster penned a new deal last summer and his contract includes a £25m release clause. Arsenal have beaten Everton to the signature of Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac.

Arsene Wenger has told Alexis Sanchez he will not be held to ransom by the forward’s wage demands. Rangers have not approached Ryan Jack about a switch to Ibrox, and Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says the player would not be interested in the move.

Hearts and Hibernian have targeted Ross County’s Northern Ireland international striker Liam Boyce.

