Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today

Jose Mourinho is set to make a shock move to bring Everton midfielder Ross Barkley to Manchester United in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp has insisted Liverpool will keep midfielder Philippe Coutinho out of the clutches of Barcelona.

Tottenham will offer midfielder Dele Alli a new contract worth £40m in a bid to stave off interest from Real Madrid.

Liverpool are set to battle Bayern Munich for Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic.

West Ham and Everton are interested in signing Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany.

Manchester City had the chance to sign Paulo Dybala, currently of Juventus, in 2015, but instead opted to buy Wilfried Bony from Swansea.

Granada boss Tony Adams will make a move for Everton’s Phil Jagielka in the summer.

Arsenal will be able to confirm transfers as soon as Arsene Wenger says he is staying at the club, with Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac intended as the first signing of a major revamp.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is involved in a battle with Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois over who moves to Real Madrid this summer – with England No 1 Joe Hart in line to replace the winner.

West Bromwich Albion have joined the queue of clubs keen on Eupen striker Henry Onyekuru. The 19-year-old forward is in the running to be Belgium’s player of the year.

Bristol City and Sheffield United are keen on St Mirren winger Lewis Morgan.

Manchester United are now plotting a £125m swoop for Atletico Madrid duo Jan Oblak and Antoine Griezmann.

Manchester United are willing to match any offers from America or China to keep hold of Zlatan Ibrahimovic next season.

Burnley want Leeds centre-back Kyle Bartley to replace Michael Keane next season.

Arsenal are plotting for life without Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil with a £50m double swoop for Porto forward Yacine Brahimi and Schalke playmaker Max Meyer.

Southampton want Leeds’ defender Pontus Jansson to replace Virgil van Dijk.

Barcelona are planning for life without Neymar by drawing up stunning shortlist of world-class stars with Kylian Mbappe, Philippe Coutinho and Marco Verratti all being linked.

Chelsea will allow Diego Costa to leave in the summer and have lined up Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata to replace him.

Everton are ready to offer Swansea’s £30m-rated midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson £140,000-a-week to move to Goodison Park this summer.

Real Madrid ace Karim Benzema is considering accepting a move to Arsenal potentially worth £300,000 a week.

West Ham will make a move for Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic when they sack Slaven Bilic at the end of the season.

Brendan Rodgers will have no summer respite from the demands of being Celtic manager but declared himself relaxed about the prospect of preparing for the next campaign without a proper holiday.

Celtic target, striker Henry Onyekuru, has admitted Hoops interest in him as he gets ready to move on from Belgian club Eupen in summer.

The post Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

