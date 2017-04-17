Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema could replace Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal next season, if the Chile international leaves the Emirates in the summer.

Adnan Januzaj wants to stay in England when he is shown the exit door by Manchester United this summer.

Watford could turn to former Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri if they decide to sack Walter Mazzarri at the end of the season.

Diafra Sakho had a huge bust-up with West Ham boss Slaven Bilic before Saturday’s draw with Sunderland after he refused to go on the bench.

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany admits he would be “done and dusted” without his ability to rapidly regain match fitness.

West Bromwich Albion and Celtic are set to fight it out to sign KAS Eupen forward Henry Onyekuru.

Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis hopes to seal his takeover of Nottingham Forest in the next fortnight.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is keen on defender Bruno Manga, who could exit Cardiff on a free transfer.

Sunderland’s Jeremain Lens is a target for Serie A side Napoli.

Pep Guardiola misses the pressure he had on him in Spain and ­Germany.

Bournemouth are hopeful Jack Wilshere has not suffered another broken ankle, but he still faces an anxious wait to discover the full extent of the injury.

Pep Guardiola has suggested Manchester City need to develop a mentality where they continually feel pressure to win, and are afraid to lose, if they are to realise their potential.

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly set to go head to head for Alvaro Morata’s signature.

Real Madrid want to sell James Rodriguez to Manchester United this summer, according to reports.

