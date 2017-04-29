Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Football: Sunderland relegated from Premier League

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Football, Sports, Uganda | 0 comments

Football: Sunderland relegated from Premier League


London, United Kingdom | AFP |  David Moyes’s sorry Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League after a 1-0 home defeat against Bournemouth at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Allied to Hull City’s 0-0 draw at Southampton, the result left Sunderland 13 points adrift of safety with only 12 points to play for this season.

Josh King scored the goal that condemned Sunderland to the Championship, converting a pass from Ryan Fraser after a sweeping counter-attack in the 88th minute.

Southampton had a chance to give Sunderland a stay of execution, but Dusan Tadic’s stoppage-time penalty was saved by Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

 

The post Football: Sunderland relegated from Premier League appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.