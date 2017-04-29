Football: Sunderland relegated from Premier League



London, United Kingdom | AFP | David Moyes’s sorry Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League after a 1-0 home defeat against Bournemouth at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Allied to Hull City’s 0-0 draw at Southampton, the result left Sunderland 13 points adrift of safety with only 12 points to play for this season.

Josh King scored the goal that condemned Sunderland to the Championship, converting a pass from Ryan Fraser after a sweeping counter-attack in the 88th minute.

Southampton had a chance to give Sunderland a stay of execution, but Dusan Tadic’s stoppage-time penalty was saved by Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic.

FULL TIME: #SAFC‘s 10 year stay in the @premierleague has come to end following defeat to Bournemouth pic.twitter.com/JcvQu2cTLl — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) April 29, 2017

The post Football: Sunderland relegated from Premier League appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

