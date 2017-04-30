For being in possession of 3 phones, SARS operatives assault U.S returnee

A U.S returneee whose name was not given, was allegedly assaulted by some SARS operative in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for being in possession of 3 mobile phones. The U.S returnee’s story was sent in by his brother, who alleged that he was rushed down to the hospital and now stable.

Here's what he sent in;



