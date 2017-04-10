Forex: BDC operators meet, threaten sanctions against erring members

The emergency meeting follows last week’s sudden depreciation of the naira against the dollar.

The post Forex: BDC operators meet, threaten sanctions against erring members appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

