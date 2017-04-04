Forex Market: CBN Pumps $271m, BDCs Get $10,000 Each

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is pumping $271.47 million to banks and bureau de change operators (BDCs) in line with its determination to ensure foreign exchange liquidity for legitimate demand. This is following the release of $240 million to banks for wholesale and invisibles demand.

Today, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, the apex bank will also be selling $10,000 to the 3,147 licensed bureau de change operators in the country, totaling $31.47 million to be pumped into the BDC end of the foreign exchange market, to meet dollar demands for invisibles.

CBN acting director, Corporate Communications, Isaac Okoroafor explained that the bank offered $150 million for wholesale demand and another $90 million to meet dollar demands for invisibles such as school fees, medicals as well as basic and personal travel allowance.

Although the apex bank last week said it will sell $5,000 to BDCs on Tuesdays and Thursdays each to make $10,000 weekly allocations, Okoroafor explained that the CBN had decided to sell all $10,000 on Tuesdays to reduce logistical difficulties. He added that henceforth the apex bank would sell $10,000 only to low-end forex dealers once a week.

Also in a bid to further ease the access of customers, the CBN has also directed all banks to pay cash over the counter to desiring foreign exchange customers. Some bank customers had complained that they could not access dollar cash as some banks insisted only on dollar cards.

While urging the banks to oblige the genuine requests of customers, the CBN spokesman advised customers to report any erring bank to the CBN through its customer complaint platform. Okoroafor also expressed optimism that the sum of $150 million offered to authorized forex dealers in the interbank wholesale window to meet the requests of genuine wholesale customers would be fully subscribed at the auction as was the case at the last auction on March 28, 2017.

It will be recalled that the CBN in the recent months has made offers and releases to the inter-bank foreign exchange market in its bid to sustain forex rule supply to different categories of users. Meanwhile, the value of the naira continued its decline at the parallel market where it sold for N396 to the dollar down from N394 which it sold at the weekend.

President of the Association of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) Aminu Gwadabe had earlier called on the apex bank to enhance public awareness to guide end users on availability and applicable exchange rates and ensuring strict supervision and penalty for infractions buy operators.

The CBN had noted that there would be severe penalty for any bank or BDC operator found guilty of any infraction in the foreign exchange market.

