“Forget the negative things, I was creative” – #BBNaija ThinTallTony appeals to Nigerians

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Offiong Edet Anthony, popularly known as ThinTallTony or TTT, an ex Big Brother Naija housemate, , has urged Nigerians to remember the creative things he did on the Big Brother Naija show rather than his perceived negative antics. Following his eviction from the reality show, TTT received a lot of stick for failing to intimate …

