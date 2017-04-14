Former ‘American Idol’ finalist gets 70 years in prison for child porn

A former contestant on the popular reality show American Idol was sentenced to 70 years in prison on Wednesday after he was found guilty on multiple charges of child pornography.

Brandon Cox, 26, of Wetumpka, Alabama received the maximum sentence possible after a jury in January found him guilty on seven counts of possession of child pornography.

The one-time reality star, who in 2012 made it to the Hollywood round on American Idol, had insisted throughout the trail and again at his sentencing on Wednesday that he was innocent. .

.

Among the 275 images that were discovered on Cox’s computer was one that showed an infant engaged in a sex act according to District Attorney Randall Houston.

‘It’s very rare for us to deal with child porn cases where the images depict such young victims,” he said. “Usually it may be young girls, 14 to 15, which is bad, don’t get me wrong.

But he had photos and videos of toddlers, 4- or 5-year-olds. There were even photos of an infant engaged in sexual acts. Most of the children in these images and videos were male toddlers and younger male children,” said Houston.

