Former Austrian finance minister to face trial for alleged corruption

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Former Austrian Finance Minister Karl-Heinz Grasser will be tried in a graft case related to the sale of government-owned real estate, Vienna’s Higher Regional Court said on Thursday. Grasser, a former member of the far-right Freedom Party and 14 other defendants face up to 10 years imprisonment, if convicted, but no date for the trial.…

