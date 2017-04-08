Former Croatian PM sentenced to 4yrs imprisonment for corruption

Former Croatian Prime Minister Ivo Sanader was on Friday sentenced to four and a half years imprisonment for a corruption case. He was accused of taking 17 million kunas (about 2.5 million dollars) bribes after government bought a building from a private company in 2009 when he was prime minister. According to the law, Sanader…

The post Former Croatian PM sentenced to 4yrs imprisonment for corruption appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

